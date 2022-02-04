Video: Blair Davenport Injured In NXT UK Main Event

WWE NXT UK Superstar Blair Davenport (fka Bea Priestley) suffered a leg injury during this week’s main event.

Today’s NXT UK episode on Peacock and the WWE Network was headlined by NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura retaining her title over Davenport in a Japanese Street Fight. The match ended via referee stoppage when Davenport suffered an ankle injury while going for a double stomp. Satomura was on the apron when Davenport jumped from the top rope, connecting with the stomp. She then hit the floor and landed bad on her ankle. Davenport screamed out in pain, grabbed her ankle and waited as the referee threw up the dreaded “X” sign to call for help. The match was stopped and Davenport was stretchered away from the ring.

Davenport posted a post-show photo that shows her walking with a boot and crutches. She also commented on the injury. “Thank you for all your love [smiling face with hearts emoji] I’ll be back before you know it [heart emoji],” she wrote.

Davenport signed with WWE last summer. This was her second title shot from Satomura. They wrestled last month for the title and Davenport attacked the champion after the match, which led to the Japanese Street Fight.

There’s no word yet on how long Davenport will be out of action, but we will keep you updated.

Davenport landing very badly on her left leg here. pic.twitter.com/TSxasx8Moo — Dan 🇮🇪 (@danthegrapsfan) February 3, 2022