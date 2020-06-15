Video: Bobby Lashley Leaves Lana Again After Backlash PPV

Last night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retain his title over Bobby Lashley after Lana tried to interfere late in the match. The post-match angle saw an emotional Lana sitting by herself while Lashley made his exit with MVP. The tension between Lashley and his on-screen wife continued after the show as Lashley walked away from Lana once again, as seen in the video above. Lana kept calling Lashley’s name while he ignored her and left with MVP. McIntyre took to Twitter today and commented on the match. He also asked who wants a shot next.

“Hell of a fight, @fightbobby. I’m sore, I’m beaten up, but I’m still your WWE Champion. Who wants a piece next? #WWERaw,” McIntyre wrote.

There’s no word yet on if McIntyre will be in action on tonight’s RAW, but the RAW preview promises “championship fallout” from Backlash on the show. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage tonight at 8pm ET. You can see Drew’s full tweet below: