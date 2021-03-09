Video: Bobby Lashley’s New Entrance And Theme

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has an explosive new ring entrance and remixed theme song. Tonight’s RAW saw Lashley come to the ring for his success title defense over The Miz, which was a rematch from last week’s RAW main event that saw Lashley win the title. Lashley’s new entrance features lightning strikes and graphics showing his dominance.

On a related note, WWE apparently nixed Lashley’s championship celebration segment from this week’s RAW.

As we had noted, WWE previously announced that Lashley and The Hurt Business would be hosting The Almighty Championship Celebration to celebrate last week’s big title win. That segment never happened. Lashley did cut a backstage promo before the win over The Miz, where he declared that The Almighty Era has arrived, but there was no standard celebration segment in the ring with the rest of The Hurt Business. RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander later came to the ring by themselves for Benjamin’s singles loss to Xavier Woods. There’s no word on why the celebration segment never happened. WWE was still advertising the segment shortly before RAW hit the air on the USA Network. The segment was first announced during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Lashley’s first week as WWE Champion appears to be a success. The new entrance and theme, along with his win over The Miz, are all receiving significant praise on social media.