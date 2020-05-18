Video: Brandi Rhodes Teases New Online Community For Women

AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes has announced AEW’s new online community for women. Rhodes took to Twitter today and tweeted a new promo to plug the AEW Heels brand, located at @AEW_Heels on Twitter. There is no location for the account and the Twitter bio just says, “Coming soon.”

In the video seen below, Rhodes gave hints at what kind of content might be planned for the new AEW online community. “I would like to be heard. I’d like to feel included. I’d like to feel respected. I would love a sense of community. I’d like to be taken seriously. I’d like to just be myself. I want to know that I matter, that my thoughts, my perspective, my ideas, my creativity, my happiness… I want to know that it matters. I’d like to do more than just watch. I’d like to actually contribute. I’d like to be part of a movement. I’d like for everyone to feel confident in their own heels,” Brandi said.

She captioned the video with, “Introducing @AEW_Heels …a new community for women who love wrestling. More details to come throughout the week. #AEWHeels #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWWomen @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT”

The promo says AEW Heels will arrive on Friday, May 22. Stay tuned for updates on the new AEW project. Below is Brandi’s full tweet with promo, along with the AEW Heels logo: