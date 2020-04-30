Video: Braun Strowman Makes Meal Donations To Orlando Health

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is responsible for sending 1,000 meals to hospital workers in Orlando, Florida to say thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. Strowman reached out to two Orlando restaurants this week, Beefy King and Jimmy Hula’s, and was able to get 1,000 meals delivered to local hospital workers.

The Orlando Health hospital group tweeted a video of The Monster Among Men earlier today, announcing the contribution. Orlando Health oversees several facilities in the area, including the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, which also posted Braun’s video and thanked him.

Strowman took to Instagram and called Orlando hospital workers real super heroes for their work during the COVID-19 outbreak. Beefy King tweeted about Strowman approaching them with the plan. They called it their most joy-filled experience.

You can see the related tweets below, including Braun’s original video on the contribution. Braun said he was inspired by the hospital workers and wanted to do something from his heart to give back. He also thanked them as an Orlando resident, and noted that Jimmy Hula’s and Beefy King are two of his favorite local restaurants.

It is my pleasure. THANK YOU for all you’re doing in Orlando!!! https://t.co/QILiMAP6rk — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 30, 2020

our kind hearted regular came to us with a plan to #giveback &he happens to be the #wweuniversalchampion Thanks @themonsteramongmen for purchasing 500 meals to feed @orlandohealth & @adventhealth thanks @wwe This has been the most joy filled experience for our #beefykingfamily pic.twitter.com/7mAf23nQfb — Beefy king (@beefy_king) April 30, 2020