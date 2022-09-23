Video: Bray Wyatt Spotted Training Ahead of Possible WWE Return

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), who has been the subject of rumors regarding a possible return to WWE, is shown in recently released footage working out in the gym.

During the dark segments of their shows over the course of the past week, WWE has been playing Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” while the house lights have been dimmed.

Fans are under the impression that this is for Wyatt or Karrion Kross. Wyatt has recently discussed the possibility of making a comeback with WWE. A recent hint that flashed the number 9.23 onscreen suggested that fans will find out more about WWE’s “White Rabbit” on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. This tease was given during Raw and indicated that fans will learn more about WWE’s “White Rabbit” on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Wyatt was observed working out alongside the former boxing Welterweight World Champion Keith Thurman and his trainer Kaye Wilson.

You can watch the training video below:

Since his defeat to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021, Wyatt has not competed in a wrestling match. In July of that year, he was released from his contract with WWE.