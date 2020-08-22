Video: Breezango Earns NXT Tag Team Championship Shot At TakeOver

Tyler Breeze and Fandango are the new #1 contenders to WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium. Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: XXX” Pre-Show saw Breezango win a Triple Threat over Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, and Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma. The finish saw Breeze get the pin on Lorcan.

There’s no word yet on when Breezango will challenge Imperium, but we will keep you updated. Barthel and Aichner previously retained their titles over Breezango on the June 17 NXT episode.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

LOOK IT'S ONEY AND DANNY AND THEY ARE REPRESENTING THEIR COUNTRIES ON THEIR CLOTHES THAT IS COOL THROW EM UP ☝️✌️#NXTTakeOver @strongstylebrit @ONEYLORCAN pic.twitter.com/1qXUfy1MQK — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 22, 2020