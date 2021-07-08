Video: Britt Baker Takes Shot At WWE During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

On the July 7th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, women’s champion Britt Baker took a shot at WWE during her backstage promo. Baker vented about what happened to Rebel on last week’s show but said that Tony Khan wouldn’t do anything because Vickie Guerrero brought Andrade El Idolo to AEW. Baker then made a reference to WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia while addressing Khan…

“Enjoy your blood money. Maybe next week, AEW Dynamite can run in Saudi Arabia!”