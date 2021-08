WWE has released video of Brock Lesnar attacking John Cena after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam PPV in Las Vegas.

Cena lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event. Lesnar then made a surprise return and confronted Reigns after the match and the PPV ended that way. However, after the PPV went off the air Lesnar grabbed Cena for a pair of German suplexes and the F5.

Below is the full video released by WWE-