Video: Brock Lesnar Puts Wee-Man Through Table At Restaurant

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was seen hanging out with members of the Jackass crew on Friday night in St. Louis, the host city of tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
TMZ Sports noted that the footage, seen below, shows the group at a restaurant. Johnny Knoxville and others watched and cheered Lesnar on as he slammed Wee-Man through a table.
Lesnar will defend his WWE Title against Bobby Lashley at tonight’s Rumble event, while Knoxville will compete in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.
Brock Lesnar just out here throwing Wee Man through a table pic.twitter.com/wV4tHEfgGj
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2022
Brock Lesnar throws Jackass star Wee man through a table at a restaurant the day before the Royal Rumble!🤯😂 @BrockLesnar #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/FkWqp9vSEn
— Ross Edmonds (@RosssEdmonds) January 29, 2022