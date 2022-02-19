Video: Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Championship At Elimination Chamber In Saudi Arabia

Brock Lesnar is your new WWE Champion. Today’s WWE Elimination Chamber main event saw Lesnar capture the WWE Title by defeating former champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, inside the Chamber structure.

WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the match. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors. Michael Cole then announced that Lashley was under Concussion Protocol testing, and is unable to compete, which guaranteed a new champion. Lesnar went on to dominate the rest of the match for the win. Theory did put up a fight against Lesnar, hitting him with a low blow and more offense than the others, but Lesnar delivered a huge F5 from the top of a pod, then pinned him to get the win.

The order of entrants went like this: Rollins and Theory started, Riddle was next, Styles was next, Lashley was supposed to be next, and Lashley entered last. The order of eliminations went like this: Lesnar eliminated Rollins, Lesnar eliminated Riddle, Lesnar eliminated AJ, Lesnar eliminated Theory for the win.

Lesnar is now a 7-time WWE Champion. Lashley won the title back at the Royal Rumble on January 29 by defeating Lesnar. He held the title for 21 recognized days. Lesnar will now challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38. Reigns retained his title over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Elimination Chamber today.