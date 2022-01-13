Video: Brody King Makes His AEW Debut During Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During the January 12th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black attacked Penta but the Varsity Blondes made the save. Black started laughing and the lights went out. When the lights came back on, former Ring of Honor star Brody King appeared in his AEW debut and helped out Black. King and Black are the current Pro Wrestling Guerrilla tag team champions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR