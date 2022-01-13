Video: Brody King Makes His AEW Debut During Dynamite

During the January 12th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black attacked Penta but the Varsity Blondes made the save. Black started laughing and the lights went out. When the lights came back on, former Ring of Honor star Brody King appeared in his AEW debut and helped out Black. King and Black are the current Pro Wrestling Guerrilla tag team champions.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Hulk Hogan Under Fire For Facebook Comment About Betty White and Sidney Poitier
Comedian Josh Pray published a video on Facebook of himself talking about the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget. In the comments section,...
MLW To Sue WWE, WWE Responds To Lawsuit
MLW announced the following tonight- MLW Files Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against WWE San Francisco, CA – Jan. 11, 2022 – Professional wrestling company Major League Wrestling (MLW)...
Omos Opponent Identified From WWE RAW
This week's WWE RAW saw Omos pick up a squash win over a local enhancement talent. The wrestler was billed as Nick Sanders. From...
Corey Graves Reportedly Cleared To Wrestle Again
It is being reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com that Corey Graves has been medically cleared to wrestle again for the first time...
AEW Contract Update On Tony Schiavone
Tony Schiavone has signed a new contract with AEW. Schiavone announced on the latest episode of his "What Happened When" podcast that a two-year contract...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com