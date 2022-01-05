Video: Bron Breakker Wins WWE NXT Championship At New Year’s Evil

Bron Breakker is your new WWE NXT Champion. The commercial-free main event of tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil special saw Breakker win the title by defeating Tommaso Ciampa. After a tough back & forth match, Breakker won by submission after applying the Steiner Recliner.

This is Breakker’s first title reign in NXT. Ciampa held the strap for 111 days after defeating LA Knight, Pete Dunne and Von Wagner in a Fatal 4 Way for the vacant title during the September 14 NXT show.