Video: Bronson Reed Demands Match With Austin Theory

It looks like Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory will take place during next week’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 episode on the USA Network. This week’s NXT Super Tuesday episode saw Theory attack Reed and cost him his singles match against Timothy Thatcher, as seen in the video below. Also below is backstage post-show video of Reed demanding a match with Theory.

He yelled, “I want Theory! Give me Theory!”

As noted, Theory was recently moved back to the NXT roster from the RAW roster, after being off RAW TV for a few months. He returned in late August to confront Reed during a brief backstage segment, which ended with Reed slapping him in the mouth. The Theory vs. Reed match will be Theory’s first action since teaming with Murphy for a win over Ricochet and Cedric Alexander on the June 17 WWE Main Event episode. Stay tuned for updates on next week’s NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 episode, which will also feature Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley in a Steel Cage match, plus Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor for the vacant NXT Title.