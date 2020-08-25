Video: Bronson Reed On Recently Paying Homage To Bam Bam Bigelow

Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event saw Bronson Reed pay tribute to the late Bam Bam Bigelow with his custom ring attire. The WWE Performance Center just released this behind-the-scenes video of Reed talking about what inspired him to get the gear created, and how much he looked up to Bigelow and others.

