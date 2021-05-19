Video: Bronson Reed Wins NXT North American Championship In Cage Match

Bronson Reed is your new WWE NXT North American Champion. Tonight’s NXT main event saw Reed capture the title by defeating Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match. The match saw interference from Austin Theory, but that was not enough for Gargano to retain.
This is Reed’s first title reign since signing with WWE in January 2019. Gargano won the title back at “Takeover: WarGames 2020” on December 6, by defeating Leon Ruff in a Triple Threat that also included Damian Priest.
