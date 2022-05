There was a special “Karaoke Night” at the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest in Las Vegas, NV, featuring special guests including Bryan Danielson. Danielson sang “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. Footage of the performance was captured and can be seen below:

