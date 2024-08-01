Video: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland Gets Big Stipulation For ALL IN 2024

The stakes just grew for AEW’s biggest show of the year at Wembley Stadium in late-August.

During the July 31 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryan Danielson was confronted in the ring by AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

The two spoke back-and-forth about promises, leading to a promise for an even bigger showdown at AEW ALL IN 2024.

It will be career versus title, as Bryan Danielson puts his AEW career on-the-line against Swerve Strickland’s AEW World Championship at the AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view scheduled for Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25.

Make sure to join us here on 8/25 for live AEW ALL IN 2024 results coverage from London.

Bryan Danielson’s #AEW contract is up TOMORROW and his #AEW World Title Match is just a few weeks away at #AEWAllIn. What’s on his mind? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/yDIJCKZMMh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2024

"You don't realize it's the good old days until they're almost gone." Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/9O6h8HXpIb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2024

The World Champion is here as his challenger is in the ring@swerveconfident confronts @bryandanielson NOW as #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/ltbjwWU5sU — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 1, 2024

.@BryanDanielson is looking to go All In as he made this promise to @SwerveConfident#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/BQyp2lyXdB — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 1, 2024