Video: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland Gets Big Stipulation For ALL IN 2024

By
Matt Boone
-

The stakes just grew for AEW’s biggest show of the year at Wembley Stadium in late-August.

During the July 31 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryan Danielson was confronted in the ring by AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

The two spoke back-and-forth about promises, leading to a promise for an even bigger showdown at AEW ALL IN 2024.

It will be career versus title, as Bryan Danielson puts his AEW career on-the-line against Swerve Strickland’s AEW World Championship at the AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view scheduled for Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25.

Make sure to join us here on 8/25 for live AEW ALL IN 2024 results coverage from London.

