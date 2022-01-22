Video: Bryan Danielson’s Next Feud Teased On AEW Rampage

In his first match in almost three months, Jon Moxley defeated Ethan Page to kick off the January 21st 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. After the match, Moxley left through the crowd but ran into Bryan Danielson. Danielson clapped for Moxley and then Moxley took his leave.

This was Danielson’s first appearance since losing an AEW World Title match against “Hangman” Adam Page.