Video: Cameo Videos From Undertaker Now Online

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Several of The Undertaker’s limited edition Cameo videos are now available for viewing online. As noted, Taker joined the celebrity video message website on a limited basis last week, and offered just 30 videos at $1,000 each. The videos were recorded at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Taker received several interesting requests, including from a mother who wanted to help her son get settled in a new school, a fan who wanted to thank The McMahon Family for running WWE, and more. You can see several of the videos below:

