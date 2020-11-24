Video: Cameo Videos From Undertaker Now Online

Several of The Undertaker’s limited edition Cameo videos are now available for viewing online. As noted, Taker joined the celebrity video message website on a limited basis last week, and offered just 30 videos at $1,000 each. The videos were recorded at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Taker received several interesting requests, including from a mother who wanted to help her son get settled in a new school, a fan who wanted to thank The McMahon Family for running WWE, and more. You can see several of the videos below:

the $1000 taker cameos are live pic.twitter.com/vXSt5QsLsx — bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020

the deadman believes in you pic.twitter.com/UwNG3VBpbK — bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020

got real worried when he started talking about counting votes, but it goes in a different direction pic.twitter.com/srrBrMCIFW — bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020

Somebody in this world paid $1000 for the undertaker to THANK THE MCMAHONS ON CAMEO pic.twitter.com/dcogrmVkC7 — bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020

oh mark, i've always wanted to hear you say these things to me pic.twitter.com/XJgoYUoaDP — bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020

you should at least do the first half of this, when it is safe to do so pic.twitter.com/Pri6n5avRx — bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020

AJ may have actually gotten their $1000 worth here pic.twitter.com/i96kqJiQzc — bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020

another deadman pep talk, but this one takes some terrifying twists and turns pic.twitter.com/TlJ3dFe7tP — bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020

some guy paid for the undertaker to do an ad for his horror novel, but he didn't pay me so i aint saying the title. this bit is funny though. pic.twitter.com/1BhycZuL9x — bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020