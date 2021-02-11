Video: Cameron Grimes Returns To NXT With New Gimmick?

Cameron Grimes has been trending on social media since last night’s return on WWE NXT.

Grimes returned during a segment that aired towards the end of last night’s “Takeover: Vengeance Day” go-home show. A white Lamborghini was shown pulling up to the Capitol Wrestling Center back parking lot, with the horn honking. Grimes then hopped out and started handing out money to people he encountered, including fans who were sitting in their seats. Grimes, sporting his signature hat but brown in color and a shirtless brown suit with anew gold watch, hit the ring and continued throwing money around. He then cut a promo on how he’d been out since that “no-good Timothy Thatcher” snatched his ACL back in December. He’d been sitting at home planning to Cave-In Thatcher when he returned, but then he discovered this cool thing called video games. Grimes went on about how he then discovered this store called GameStop. He was so impressed with GameStop that he invested his money with the company, and it turned out that the investment “went to the moon,” to use his signature catchphrase. This was a reference to the recent GameStop stock market debacle. Grimes also mentioned how he invested with Dogecoin (called Dog-Coin), and now he’s richer than Elon Musk. Grimes continued ranting and laughing about how rich he now is, so rich that no one can tell him anything, including NXT General Manager William Regal. Grimes declared that Regal can “kiss his grits” if he expects him to wrestle zombies or Dexter Lumis these days. He also said money is power, and he now has so much money it’s not even funny… it’s hilarious. Grimes tossed more dollar bills around the ring and dropped down to do Money Angels on them. He then made his exit from the ring, continuing the celebration. That was really it for his return segment.

Fans took to social media after the return and reacted with a mix of feedback, mostly negative it appears.

Grimes took to Twitter after the show and claimed to throw around more than $36,000 in the ring. “I threw $36,432 in the ring tonight! But who’s counting?! #KissMyGRITS #ToTheMoon! @WWENXT,” he tweeted.

He also linked fans to the sign-up page for the Robinhood stocks & investing app, writing, “You too can go to the moon! Trust me I got a Lamborghini! Join Robinhood with my link and we’ll both get a free stock [handshake emoji]”

There is no word yet on where WWE is headed with this new gimmick for Grimes, but we will keep you updated. He had been out of action since it was announced back in December that he suffered a leg injury at the hands of Thatcher and would be out for 4-6 weeks. He had been feuding with Lumis before that.

Here is video from last night-