Video: Cameron Grimes Wins Million Dollar Championship At TakeOver 36

Cameron Grimes is your new Million Dollar Champion. Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 opening match saw Grimes defeat LA Knight to win the title. Grimes also saved WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase from becoming Knight’s butler, and he no longer has to be Knight’s butler himself.

The Million Dollar Title was brought back when Knight defeated Grimes in a Ladder Match at “Takeover: In Your House” on June 13. He held the title for 69 days.