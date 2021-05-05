Video: Candice LeRae And Indi Hartwell Win The NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The main event of tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw LeRae and Hartwell defeat Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in a brutal Street Fight to capture the straps. The finish saw Hartwell put Moon through a table at ringside, before LeRae hit Shotzi with brass knuckles, and then delivered a Wicked Stepsister into a steel chair for the pin.

This is The Way’s first reign with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, making them the third team to hold the titles. Blackheart and Moon won the titles from Dakota Kai and current NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez back on March 10, the same night the titles were introduced.