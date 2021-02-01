Video: Carlito Comments On Returning At The WWE Royal Rumble

One of the highlights of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was the return of Carlito, making his first in-ring appearance since 2010. Carlito entered the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at #8 and was eliminated at #5 by Elias. He did not pick up any eliminations during the match.

Below is post-show video of Carlito speaking to Alyse Ashton backstage. She asked him about the reactions he received from the WWE ThunderDome crowd.

“Man, it’s crazy,” he said. “After more than 10 years of being away, I wasn’t expecting, you know… but on the receiving end, for them to remember me, it’s pretty humbling to receive that kind of response after all these years.”

Ashton also asked what it was like being in the Rumble Match again.

“It was great,” Carlito said. “I’ll be honest, it’s not the same as having a live audience out there, but you know, it’s WWE, man. Being in that ring is like nothing else in the world, really.”

Carlito was also asked what it was like being in the WWE locker room after all these years.

“It was great, man. Seeing a bunch of the boys from back in the day, seeing a lot of new faces, meeting a lot of new friends. It’s just a great experience for me, really,” he said.

It’s been reported that Carlito will also be backstage for tonight’s RAW episode to receive a tryout as a producer with the company.