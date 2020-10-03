Video: Carmella Returns To WWE SmackDown

Carmella has been revealed as the woman behind the recent mystery teaser vignettes on WWE SmackDown.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured the third promo for the mystery blonde, who was revealed to be the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Carmella cut a heel promo on the fans and said it doesn’t matter if she gets drafted to RAW or SmackDown next week because she will always be untouchable, unless she doesn’t want to be.

Carmella’s last match was at the Money in the Bank PPV in late May, where she worked the MITB Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Championship. Her last SmackDown appearance came on May 8th, where she appeared in a backstage segment to promote MITB. Her last SmackDown match came on April 25th, where she defeated Mandy Rose in a MITB qualifying match.

Here is the promo from tonight-

U N T O U C H A B L E ✨#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qbWV46TBQd — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) October 3, 2020