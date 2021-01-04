Video: Charlotte Confirmed For The Royal Rumble Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair has announced her spot in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match.

As seen in the video below, Sarah Schreiber recently interviewed Flair and asked her what advice she would give for the other female Superstars in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

“Sarah, the advice I’d give to the women is, don’t listen to the critics,” Flair said. “Last year I wasn’t a favorite to win and you know what I did? I defied the odds and I won the Royal Rumble in 2020, and that’s why I’m doing to declare myself for the 2021 Royal Rumble, and defy the odds again.”

Nia Jax is the only other female Superstar confirmed for the Royal Rumble by WWE as of this writing.