Video: Charlotte Flair Breaks Silence On Andrade Divorce

Charlotte Flair is officially a single woman once again, following her divorce from Andrade El Idolo, which was finalized in October 2024. According to TMZ, Flair filed for divorce in June 2024, ending the couple’s relationship that began in 2019, with an engagement in 2020 and a wedding in Mexico in 2022.

This week, Flair opened up about the emotional weight of the experience during an appearance on Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Candid and reflective, Flair shared how the divorce impacted both her personal and professional life.

“I felt like I was failing at my job. I felt like I was failing at my personal life. And the embarrassment of being divorced again. And then being compared to my father…” Flair admitted.

“When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing I kept thinking was I just didn’t want anyone to know.”

She went on to reveal how difficult it was to process the situation privately, saying, “Oh my gosh, I have failed again.” Flair managed to keep the divorce under wraps for several months, but news broke publicly shortly after her victory in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, where she secured her spot at WrestleMania 41.

Flair is now slated to challenge for the WWE Women’s Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All, showing resilience as she continues to balance a demanding career with the challenges of her personal journey.

You can watch a clip from the Sherri interview below: