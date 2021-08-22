Video: Charlotte Flair Wins RAW Women’s Championship At SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair is your new RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Flair defeat Rhea Ripley and former champion Nikki A.S.H. in a Triple Threat to win the strap.

This is Flair’s 6th reign with the red brand title. Nikki won the title back on the July 19 RAW by cashing in her Money In the Bank briefcase on Flair, and held the title for 31 days.