Video: Charly Caruso “DP” Comment On RAW Talk Goes Viral

Wrestling Twitter has had its mind in the gutter ever since last night’s WWE RAW episode. After WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax trended for her “My hole!” line, Charly Caruso also went viral for a comment she made during RAW Talk.

As seen in the video below, Caruso and co-host WWE 24/7 Champion R Truth were interviewing Damian Priest. Caruso went viral for what she said after Truth used “DP” to refer to Priest, which is also a sexual term.

“DP, I like that. DP, it has a nice ring to it. DP,” Caruso said.

An amused Truth added, “She gets confused sometimes.”

Here is the video with Big E’s response-