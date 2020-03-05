VIDEO: Chelsea Green Qualifies For NXT TakeOver Ladder Match

Chelsea Green has qualified for the #1 contender’s Ladder Match at the upcoming WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa” event.

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Green defeat Shotzi Blackheart in a qualifying match.

Green will now advance to Takeover to compete in the Ladder Match that will determine a new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who will defend her title the next night at WrestleMania 36 against Charlotte Flair.

There’s no word yet on when the next qualifying match will take place, and who will participate. WWE also has not confirmed the number of participants in the Takeover Ladder Match, but we will keep you updated.

Here is video from the match on NXT-