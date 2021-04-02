Video: Chris Jericho Announced For WWE Network’s Broken Skull Sessions

AEW star Chris Jericho has been announced for an upcoming episode of Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE announced today that the interview will premiere on Sunday, April 11, which is Day Two of WrestleMania 37.

As seen in the promo video below, this is why WWE tweeted the teaser with Austin’s logo and Jericho’s theme on April Fools’ Day. The interview is real.