Video: Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Appearance At GCW Highest In The Room 3

On Saturday night, Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at GCW Highest In The Room 3, escalating his feud with Matt Cardona while also targeting EFFY.

During a match between Cardona and EFFY, a hooded figure entered the ring and attacked Cardona with a baseball bat, allowing EFFY to pin him for the victory. However, the mystery attacker then turned on EFFY, taking him out as well. The attacker revealed himself to be Jericho, sporting an AEW shirt.

This shocking moment was designed to further the storyline between Jericho and Cardona, who are set to face off for the ROH World Heavyweight Title this Friday at Final Battle. EFFY was filling in for AEW’s Ricky Starks, who was originally scheduled to face Cardona but was pulled from the match by AEW. The decision to pull Starks reportedly stemmed from comments EFFY made about AEW President Tony Khan and his father, Shad Khan.

Jericho’s involvement at the GCW event has added another layer of intensity to his feud with Cardona, building anticipation for their upcoming title clash. Fans now eagerly await Final Battle to see how this rivalry unfolds.