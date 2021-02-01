Video: Christian Talks WWE Royal Rumble Return And His Future

Below is video of Christian speaking with Alyse Ashton after making his surprise return in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Christian was asked how it felt to be back in the ring after being out for seven years.

“It was a little surreal, to be honest,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect, but it’s funny… they say everybody has a plan until they get hit, that’s kinda the case here. I kinda had a vision of what was gonna happen, I got hit once and I go, alright, it’s on. But it felt good. I mean, this is what I was born to do so, it felt like being home.”

Christian was also asked what it felt like being in the locker room last night. He commented on keeping everything a surprise.

“It was good, nobody knew what was happening, so I was just kind of playing coy all day. It was a fun surprise,” he said.

The 30-Man Rumble Match was won by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Christian was asked what it was like seeing his best friend win.

“If I couldn’t win it, I’m glad he did. I’ll put it that way, he said.

There’s no word on what the future holds for Christian, but he said last night could be it.

“What’s next for me? All I’ve ever promised was one more match. That could be it,” he said.