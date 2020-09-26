Video: Clash Of Champions Ladder Match Winner Will Be Declared Undisputed Intercontinental Champion, Both Belts Above The Ring

The Triple Threat Ladder Match at WWE’s “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” pay-per-view will now be for the Undisputed Intercontinental Title, featuring current champion Jeff Hardy vs. former champion AJ Styles vs. relinquished champion Sami Zayn.

It was announced during tonight’s go-home SmackDown opening segment, which was called the Intercontinental Title Ascension Ceremony for the pay-per-view, that Hardy’s title and Zayn’s relinquished title will both be hanging above the ring on Sunday. The winner will have to retrieve both titles to be declared the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s opening match saw Zayn defeat AJ and Hardy in a non-title Triple Threat. AJ hit a Phenomenal Forearm to win, but Sami stole the pin from him.

The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will take place this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff. Below is the updated card, along with shots from tonight’s opening segment and match:

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Intercontinental Title

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

Hardy and Zayn’s titles will be hanging above the ring.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Asuka (c)