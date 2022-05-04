Video: CM Punk Appears On FX’s “Mayans MC” Show

AEW star CM Punk made a special guest appearance on Tuesday’s new episode of Mayans M.C. on FX, which is a spin-off of the Sons of Anarchy series.

Punk played the role of a military veteran named Paul, who engaged in conversation with one of the regular characters, Gilly Lopez, played by Vincent “Rocco” Vargas. This will not be Punk’s only appearance on the series as show-runner Elgin James noted to Gamespot that the character was created with Punk in mind.

James noted that he and Punk run in the same circles, and that’s how the casting came to be.

“Straight edge, bro,” James told GameSpot of how he met Punk. “We’re both on the straight edge world. We met a few years ago and I was just like, ‘Yo, I gotta do something with this dude. We gotta find something.'”

James commented on how when coming up with season 4, they created the role of Paul specifically for Punk.

“We kind of crafted this for him actually,” James said. “We knew we wanted to get into the storyline with Rocco and to do right by the veterans. And then we kind of were like, ‘well, what are the right ingredients to tell this story? And then this is a perfect opportunity to finally work with Phil. He’s the man.”

It was noted that Punk spoke with Vargas for about an hour on the day of shooting. Given Vargas’ history as a soldier in the United States Army, it’s important to James and the actor himself to explore the lives of veterans properly. James noted that this included Vargas and other veterans that work for the show sharing their stories with the cast on the day of filming.

“They knew the heft of what they’re going to bring on and it was really emotional before that first day of shooting, Rocco talked to him for about an hour,'” James said. “We had some other veterans with us that are also on the show and that you’ve got you saw in there. And it’s pretty beautiful, they’re talking about their experience coming back and some of the challenges they face. So the weight was on Punk’s shoulders to do this right. And of course, there’s no one else you want that weight on because that dude’s just a savage. He just brought it, not only physically but also emotionally.”

The “A Crow Flew By” episode of Mayans M.C. can be viewed now on Hulu. Punk is set to appear on the show throughout this season.

Punk is scheduled to challenge AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page at Double Or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a photo and a clip of Punk on the show last night: