Video: CM Punk Cuts Heel Promo On Long Island Fans During AEW Dynamite

The December 8th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite opened with MJF’s music playing in his hometown of Long Island, New York. However, it was CM Punk that came to the ring and fans largely booed him. CM Punk cut a heel promo and took shots at the New York Islanders hockey team.

CM Punk said he was looking to face the AEW World Champion soon and ended the promo by challenging MJF to a match so they could settle things first.