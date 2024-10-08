Video: CM Punk Featured In Trailer For “Let’s Start A Cult”

A trailer for “Let’s Start A Cult” has been released.

CM Punk makes a cameo appearance in the film, which is set to be released on October 25. It features Stavros Halkias (Netflix’s Fat Rascal), Wes Haney (Netflix’s The Characters: Tim Robinson), Eric Rahill (FX’s The Bear), Katy Fullan (HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Daniel Simonsen (BBC’s House of Fools).

Ben Kitnick directed the film, which he co-wrote with Stavros Halkias and Wes Haney. Greg Newman produced it, while Halkias, Haney, Kitnick, Nicola Goelzhaeuser, and Giles Edwards served as executive producers.

The plot goes like this: “Having missed out on his cult’s long-awaited ritual suicide, an obnoxious loser teams up with his bogus ex-messiah to rebuild their doomsday commune. Traveling together through middle America, the constantly-bickering duo induct a military wannabe, a mentally unstable mom, and a mysterious foreign hitchhiker into their cult… but will this family of outcasts fulfill their transcendent destiny, or decide this life might be worth living after all?”

You can watch the trailer below (Punk appears at the 1:12 mark).