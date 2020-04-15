Video: CM Punk Talks Ronda Rousey & More On WWE Backstage, Edge On Randy Orton

WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk returned to the show for last night’s episode on FS1. Punk joined Renee Young, Christian, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for a discussion on several topics. Below are a few highlights from Punk’s thoughts:

* Punk thinks Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is the best possible spot for both men right now and feels like they could have a lengthy feud

* Punk isn’t as sure about “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and said it feels rushed, as it could be a SummerSlam feud. Punk did say it’s still early but he’s not sure how Braun’s momentum with fans as champion will work Wyatt so soon

* Punk said he loves Zelina Vega. He said her new stable with Austin Theory, Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade is an interesting dynamic and he thinks a few more wrestlers added in would be a good fit. He thinks it’s good how they don’t look like they would be a group

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge joined the show for an interview with Christian and Renee. He said he and Randy Orton bring out the best in each other. He said his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix wasn’t happy with some of the bumps he took during the Last Man Standing match against Orton at WrestleMania 36, mainly the DDT on the back of the truck. Beth was his rock during his return

* Punk said he loves the recent “pure chaos” over Ronda Rousey’s comments and said Rousey is just doing her job. Punk thinks it’s fun to see people react to her comments, and it’ll be enjoyable if it’s real or not. Punk believes wrestling is at its best when the lines are blurred

* Punk said the cinematic matches in WWE are good and bad, but the Boneyard Match was easily the best. He gave props to AJ Styles and The Undertaker

