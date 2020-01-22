Video: Cody Rhodes Makes Big Announcement For 2021

After the AEW Dynamite taping during Chris Jericho’s cruise was finished, Cody Rhodes came out and announced that AEW will be back on Jericho’s cruise in 2021. In addition to that, Cody said that the next Dynamite on the ship would be 100% live. You can check out the footage below:

