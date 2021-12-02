Video: Cody Rhodes Puts Andrade Through Flaming Table On AEW Dynamite

In the main event of the December 1st 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes defeated Andrade in an Atlanta street fight. For the finish of the match, Brandi Rhodes poured lighter fluid on a table and then lit the table on fire. Cody ended up putting Andrade through the flaming table with a reverse DDT to score the pinfall victory.
