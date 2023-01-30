Video: Cody Rhodes Watches His WWE 2K23 Entrance for the First Time

Xavier Woods and Cody Rhodes have revealed Rhodes’ WWE 2K23 rating and entrance.

Rhodes watches his WWE 2K23 entrance for the first time in the new UpUpDownDown video below. According to Rhodes, the game appears to be very well done and superb.

The full video with Rhodes and Woods is embedded below, along with a graphic tweeted by 2K a few days ago and recent footage of Rhodes being scanned for the game.

“Can’t say enough wonderful things about the 2K team & their efforts to bring me back into the fold. I hope wrestling fans really enjoy,” Rhodes tweeted with the footage.

WWE 2K23 will be available for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows on March 17th.