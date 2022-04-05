Video: Cody Rhodes Wrestles Kevin Owens After RAW

The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX saw Cody Rhodes defeat Kevin Owens.
The match started with a handshake and a hug, and also included a spot where Ata Johnson, the mother of WWE Legend The Rock, held Owens at ringside while Rhodes delivered chops and a Bionic Elbow. There was another spot where Owens did The Young Bucks’ signature pose over Rhodes while he was down.
The match went around 6 minutes and ended with a CrossRhodes to Owens. After the match, Rhodes took the mic and said a few words to the fans in Dallas, wishing them a good night.
You can see dark main event footage below-
