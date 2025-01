History will be made tonight, as WWE kicks off their “Netflix Era.”

WWE Raw goes down from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California at 8/7c this evening on Netflix, with a premium live event-level show.

Along with the PLE-level card, the debut episode has a PLE-style cold open video package narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Check out the WWE Raw on Netflix cold open video package for tonight’s show below.