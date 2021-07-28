Video: Dakota Kai Turns On Dakota Kai, Wants NXT Women’s Championship Shot

The team of Dakota Kai and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez is no more. Tonight’s NXT episode on Syfy saw Gonzalez come to the ring for a promo on how dominant she has been as of late. She and Kai talked about how as long as Kai has her back, no one in NXT can take the Women’s Title from her. Kai had major praise for Gonzalez before Gonzalez turned and posed with the title in the corner, taunting the crowd.

Kai then attacked and laid Gonzalez out from behind with a running kick into the corner. Kai raised the strap in the air, taunted Gonzalez with it, then draped it over her and posed to before heading to the back to end the segment. Gonzalez recovered in the ring and stared back at Kai.

Kai vs. Gonzalez for the title is now set to take place at the Takeover 36 event on Sunday, August 22 during WWE SummerSlam Weekend.

Kai and Gonzalez first started teaming up back in February 2020. They became the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions in March of this year, after also winning the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They dropped the titles that same night to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, but have tried winning the titles back in recent months. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are the current champions. Kai has also helped Gonzalez hang onto the NXT Women’s Title, which she won from Shirai back at Night 1 of “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.