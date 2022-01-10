Video: Damian Priest Announces Royal Rumble Spot

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is now official for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Priest took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that he’s entering The Rumble, and plans to leave WrestleMania 38 as a dual champion.

There are now 22 open spots for the Men’s Rumble. The following names are confirmed: Damian Priest, Johnny Knoxville of Jackass, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus.