Video: Damian Priest Announces Royal Rumble Spot

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is now official for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Priest took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that he’s entering The Rumble, and plans to leave WrestleMania 38 as a dual champion.
There are now 22 open spots for the Men’s Rumble. The following names are confirmed: Damian Priest, Johnny Knoxville of Jackass, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus.
Here it is. I'm officially declaring myself into this years #RoyalRumble match, and yes… I do plan on walking out of #WrestleMania with TWO Championships. #LiveForever pic.twitter.com/bL4Ra95peL
— Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) January 10, 2022