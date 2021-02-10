Video: Damian Priest Speaks On Dealing With The Miz

This week’s WWE RAW saw Damian Priest defeat Angel Garza in singles action. Priest had rapper Bad Bunny with him at ringside, who helped deal with The Miz and John Morrison. Below is video of Sarah Schreiber asking Priest how it felt to get a win in front of Miz and Morrison. Priest teased that he has something planned for Miz.

“Any win is sweet but especially in front of those two,” Priest said. “Look, I get it, I’m the new guy, so let’s push him around but I’m just not going to be that guy for them, and you know what? Miz wanted to put his hands on me, or in this case his foot, so I got something for him. You better believe that. But in the meantime, I’m just going to keep on winning.”

As we’ve noted, the current plan for WrestleMania 37 is to have Priest team with Bunny to face The Miz and Morrison.