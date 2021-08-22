Video: Damian Priest Wins WWE United States Championship At SummerSlam

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Damian Priest is your new WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Priest capture the strap from Sheamus.

This is Priest’s first title reign in WWE. Sheamus won the title from Riddle back at WrestleMania 37 Night Two on April 11, and held the title for 129 days.

