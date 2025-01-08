Video: Danielle Fishel And Will Friedle Confront New Day Backstage On WWE RAW

This past Monday night, WWE RAW on Netflix debuted from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Several celebrities appeared on the show, including Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle.

Fishel and Friedle ran into The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) shortly after the show and exchanged interestingly with the WWE stars. In the video, Fishel blows them off and says, “New Day sucks!” before leaving, and Friedle also exits after saying, “She’s right.”

Woods then retweeted the video and wrote, “January 6th, 2025. You people turned Topanga against me. Unforgivable.”

Kingston commented on the interaction and wrote, “Never meet your heroes…”

You can check out the posts below.

Class dismissed for The New Day! pic.twitter.com/7yr9V8I8Nv — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025

January 6th, 2025. You people turned Topanga against me. Unforgivable. https://t.co/p0Zn3MswQY — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) January 7, 2025