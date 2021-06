As noted, Sunday’s pre-NXT TakeOver dark match saw Sarray and Zoey Stark defeat Aliyah and Jessi Kamea of The Robert Stone Brand.

WWE has released video of the match, seen below.

WWE also released post-match footage of Franky Monet confronting The Robert Stone Brand backstage, possibly setting up a match against Kamea or or Aliyah on this week’s NXT show.