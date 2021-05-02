Video: Dark Side Of The Ring’s Documentary On Brian Pillman (Part 1)

Vice released the season 3 premiere of Dark Side of the Ring on the network’s YouTube channel for free viewing. The episode is the first part of a two-part Brian Pillman documentary.

The second part along with the remaining episodes will be available on Vice over the course of the next several months.

Here is the complete episode list:

Brian Pillman

Nick Gage

Collision in Korea (1995 WCW/NJPW event in North Korea)

Ultimate Warrior

Grizzly Smith

Dynamite Kid

Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam

The Steroid Trials (Vince McMahon’s 1994 trial)

FMW

The Plane Ride From Hell (Infamous WWE flight back from European tour in 2002)

Luna Vachon

XPW

Chris Kanyon